Two Steelers Win Player of Week Awards
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New York Giants and improved their record to 6-2 as they enter their bye week. It was a solid team victory, with special teams and their defense playing a huge part again in earning the win.
With the Steelers getting outstanding performances from several of their players, their efforts were recognized officially when two players took home AFC Player of the Week honors. Star linebacker and pass rusher T.J. Watt was awarded the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 8 and wide receiver and punt returner Calvin Austin III was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8.
Watt earned the honor after another dominating effort against the Giants. He recorded seven total tackles, including five of them recorded solo. He added two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His strip sack and recovery in the fourth quarter would prove to be the game-sealing play for the Steelers and it's become a calling card for Watt as he maintains his status as the NFL's top defender and possibly its most clutch player. On the season, he has 6.5 sacks and 33 tackles to go with four forced fumbles.
Austin gave the Steelers a boost at a critical time while also producing his best game as a professional. With the game tied 9-9, Austin fielded a punt and took it to the house for a 73-yard touchdown return. As if that wasn't enough, he also added on three receptions for 54 yards and another touchdown. On the season, he has 14 receptions, 257 yards, and two receiving touchdowns.
With the efforts from both Watt and Austin, the Steelers managed to secure their sixth victory of the season. The team currently sits atop the AFC North and with continued production from their top players like Watt and Austin, they should remain there.
