Watch: T.J. Watt Wins Game for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put themselves into a dangerously compromised position. With the team up by just eight points in the fourth quarter, the team needed to run the clock and kill time. That idea failed in execution, as Russell Wilson fumbled the ball and gave the New York Giants excellent field position.
The Steelers were on the verge of giving a well-earned victory away. Luckily for them however, the best defensive player in the game is on their team. Superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt headlines the Pittsburgh defense, which is the highest paid group in the league. But Watt's play alone is worth the huge price tag. With the game in its most crucial moments, he consistently comes in clutch and that was on display once again with the contest on the line against the Giants.
With the Giants in the red zone, Watt took the game into his own hands. After making a shoestring tackle on Giant's quarterback Daniel Jones, he followed that up with a vintage Watt play: a strip sack for a turnover. It was a thing of beauty from the Steelers' best player, as he bull rushed past the right tackle and delivered the game-sealing play.
Watt was a disruptive force all game for the Steelers. He finished with two sacks in addition to his forced fumble and recovery. He also chipped in seven tackles, five of which were recorded solo. It brought his season sack totals to 6.5 through eight games.
This game also snaps a two-week skid where Watt failed to record a sack against both the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets. The Giants weren't able to continue that streak and they suffered the wrath of one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL.
