Steelers Defender Calls Out Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
PITTSBURGH -- The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl, looking to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. But the Chiefs season came with plenty of remarks about help from the refs, and one Pittsburgh Steelers defender shared his thoughts on why he agrees.
Speaking on his podcast 'Not Just Football,' Steelers All-Pro Cam Heyward said Mahomes is one of the best "floppers" in the NFL. The comment came after Hall of Famer Troy Aikman called out Mahomes for flopping against the Houston Texans in the Divisional round.
"Yeah, Mahomes is going to get calls," Heyward said. "He’s been an MVP in our game and he sells tickets. As a defense, you know you’re under a microscope when you play him. The second they think it’s questionable, it’s probably getting thrown. And he sells with the best of them. He’s the Bruce Bowen, he’s the Manu Ginobili where they’re flopping and flailing their arms out there."
The Chiefs legacy won't be crushed by "help" from the refs of from Mahomes being an all-time great flopper. But people will certainly call him out for it every time it happens.
This will include players who are willing to take a risk on a fine for bashing the refs, and those like Heyward, who when asked about it, has to give his honest opinion that the best quarterback in the NFL is going to get calls his way.
