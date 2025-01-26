Steelers, 49ers Trade Rumors Begin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning their search for wide receiver help, and there are many candidates for them to negotiate with this offseason. Whether they add through free agency, the NFL Draft or a trade is up in the air, and one candidate could be back on their minds for a second year in a row.
Last summer, the Steelers chased Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers. The team tried to work out a trade for the All-Pro wideout for months, only to be left stranded as Aiyuk signed an extension to stay in San Francisco.
There was another name the Steelers reportedly asked about, though. That name didn't end up being dealt either, but this offseason could be, and Pittsburgh is an expected landing spot.
The Steelers have been named one of two teams that are expected to compete for the 49ers wide receiver. Meaning once again, it's time to chase the trade talks between Pittsburgh and San Francisco.
It's also time to breakdown the Steelers' offseason plan. A four-part plan could fix all of their troubles, but the final step will be the hardest. Finding a quarterback, a few offensive weapons and attacking the NFL Draft are on the list. If they can accomplish all of that, though, they still need to put their staff in place to help lead the group.
And one coach needs to let that happen.
