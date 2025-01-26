Steelers May Have Found Next Le'Veon Bell
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a new favorite at running back. In an offseason where the team will need to decide who they are bringing back - if anyone - and who they are adding, there's a new name that emerges with some big hype from the black and gold.
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks is at the East-West Shrine Bowl, ready to put his talent on display in front of NFL scouts and coaches before the 2025 NFL Draft. One team he got to speak with was the Steelers, who made a shocking comparison for him, and may have tipped their hat to how highly they think of the Red Raiders runner.
Speaking with Steelers Depot, Brooks said the team compared him to their last All-Pro running back, Le'Veon Bell.
"I know a lot of guys from the Steelers say I run like Le'Veon Bell," Brooks said.
"They just said my feet, I got good feet for how big and my size and things like that," he added.
The Steelers will be looking at the NFL Draft for running back options. They aren't expected to bring back Najee Harris this offseason, but could give restricted free agent Jaylen Warren another go in 2025. Still, they'll want a reliable No. 2 to work as that one-two punch, and Brooks may have put himself on the map as that potential runner.
Expect the Steelers to target a running back early if they do not sign more than one in free agency. Anywhere from the first to middle rounds is where many anticipate Pittsburgh looking for their next star runner. Right now, it's safe to say Brooks is on the list as a candidate.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!