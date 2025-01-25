Steelers CB Makes Free Agency Hopes Clear
PITTSBURGH -- Looking back on the moves they made, one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' best additions last offseason was cornerback Donte Jackson.
Jackson was acquired from the Carolina Panthers alongside a sixth-round pick that was used to select Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee in a trade that sent wide receiver Diontae Johnson the other way.
In his lone year with the Steelers, Jackson had five interceptions and 38 total tackles as well as a fumble recovery while starting 15 games.
On The Christian Kuntz Podcast, the corner spoke with his teammate about his year in the black and gold and voiced his desire to return to the organization.
"I hope I'm back," Jackson said. "Another free agency coming up. Just grateful to be in this spot, to be able to sign a third contract. Because, man, guys don't get to two. It's a blessing, just to be able to set myself up to sign three is awesome. Huge opportunity for me and my family. We hope we're back here. We love it. But business is business. That Renegade, it was life-changing for me. I'm just like, 'Jeez, dawg, this is crazy right here.'"
He then spoke on his experience off the field and how the fanbase made an impression on him.
"From the moment we first got here, all the love, just me and my family have received, it's just been crazy," Jackson said. "We really enjoy this organization. We really enjoy the fans. We enjoyed this year. It was one of the more memorable ones in my family."
It is yet to be seen if the Steelers are willing to pay what the market will dictate for Jackson, and whether the market will view him favorably or allow for the Steelers to get a good deal on his contract.
