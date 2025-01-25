Steelers Could Lose RB to Broncos
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have some tough decisions to make when it comes to their backfield after not accepting the fifth-year option of running back Najee Harris last offseason.
Harris seems primed to test free agency, and while the Steelers could still be after his services, the decline of his option opens him up to other teams taking a chance on him.
Former NFL running back and current NFL Network Analyst Maurice Jones-Drew believes that the team best fit for Harris is the Denver Broncos. In an article written about six running backs set to hit free agency, the analyst spoke on why he believed Harris would be good in Denver.
"The Broncos haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay in 2019." Jones-Drew wrote. "Harris, meanwhile, became the third player in the past 20 seasons to hit the 1K mark in each of his first four NFL campaigns (joining Adrian Peterson and Chris Johnson). Sean Payton's offense has steadily improved over his first two seasons in Denver, and the future looks bright with Bo Nix at quarterback. What's missing now is a run game. Harris is a physical, downhill rusher who consistently breaks tackles. That's the type of back Payton (and Nix) would welcome.
Harris has been a consistent 1,000 yard rusher, but has been relatively uninspiring at points throughout his entire career with the Steelers. They might look elsewhere in later rounds of the coming draft, but they will need to make a move somewhere. Whether it be to retain Harris' consistency or take a chance on a different and move on, inaction will be unacceptable for the Steelers in the backfield.
With a relatively weak free-agent running back group but a strong running back draft class, the Steelers should look for a mid-draft option at the postion.
