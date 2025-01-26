Shedeur Sanders Could Be Steelers New Rival
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sent several scouts to the East-West Shrine Bowl, looking at a number of positions, including quarterback. One name they won't get to see play is Colorado star Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to be a top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And early signs say he could be the AFC North's next rival.
Sanders won't practice or play at the Shrine Bowl this week and is only there to meet with teams. Headlines started going nuts when he met with the Tennessee Titans, getting clear interest as the potential No. 1 overall pick. But Sanders also met with a team the Steelers will hope pass on him. The Cleveland Browns.
According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, Sanders met with the Titans, Browns and New York Giants, who all own the first three picks in the NFL Draft. The Browns pick second.
With Deshaun Watson out for the 2025 season after re-tearing his achilles in the offseason, Cleveland has made it known they need a quarterback. Watson is still viewed as their star starter, but without any success since being traded for, it may be time for the Browns to move on - and if Sanders presents himself, that could be their best course of action.
For the Steelers, that only makes life more difficult. They'd now have to face a No. 2 overall pick twice a season while they also try to reclaim the AFC North and find the success they once had as a playoff threat.
During his two years at Colorado after transferring from Jackson State, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. His final season he led the NCAA with 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also finished his college career with a 71.8% completion percentage, claiming the record for the highest percentage in NCAA FBS history.
The Steelers always feel confident about the quarterbacks they go up against, but having Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Sanders feels like the toughest QB division in the NFL, and the Steelers are the ones that would have to face them all.
