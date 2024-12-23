Steelers Speedy QB Can Return vs. Chiefs
After withstanding back-to-back weeks of injury trouble at seemingly every turn, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be on the up and up in that regard ahead of a Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.
During his press conference on Sunday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin rattled off a list of wounded players that he estimated to have a real shot at playing versus the Chiefs, which included quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields sustained an abdomen injury in a Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after taking a late hit from safety Reed Blankenship, who was subsequently tagged with an unnecessary roughness penalty, on an eight-yard run.
It marked the 25-year-old signal caller's only snap of the contest, as he was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out.
Fields did not participate in practice last week ahead of Pittsburgh's bout with the Baltimore Ravens and was inactive for the game while Kyle Allen took over as the backup to Russell Wilson.
He had also previously missed the Steelers' Week 8 game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury.
Fields was acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears this past offseason and started Pittsburgh's first six contests of the season while Wilson recovered from a calf injury.
Over that stretch, he helped the Steelers jump out to a great start by going 4-2 while posting a combined 1,337 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air and on the ground.
Fields has remained involved since Wilson's insertion back into the starting lineup, as he's logged 13 snaps since Week 11 and has packages specifically designed for him within the team's offense.
Pittsburgh is fully aware of what he brings to the table, and potentially having him available against the Chiefs should bring that wrinkle back into play while also reinforcing the quarterback room.
