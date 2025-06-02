Raiders Rising Star Calls Out Steelers Captain
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson wants revenge on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward after taking issue with how the reigning All-Pro handled what the former described as his "Welcome to the NFL" moment.
"I'd say playing against Cam Heyward and giving up my first sack - ever, in my entire life," Powers-Johnson said on teammate Maxx Crosby's "The Rush" podcast. "I would have to say that. He didn't beat me, I beat myself. I beat myself, I overset. And he got me, and said some choice words after, and I really hope he comes back for another year. That's all I'm gonna say."
The moment Powers-Johnson is referring to occurred during a Week 6 bout between the two sides, with the Steelers emerging victorious by a score of 32-13 in Justin Fields' final start for the team.
With the Raiders down 22-7 while backed up in their own territory at the 13-yard line with 9:16 left in the game, Heyward worked his way around Powers-Johnson, who was a rookie, and sacked quarterback Aidan O'Connell at the 4-yard line.
Donte Jackson came away with an interception two plays later, and Pittsburgh coasted to a win from there.
While expanding on what he meant by "choice words", Powers-Johnson revealed that he kicked off the bickering between himself and Heyward.
"My choice words were a couple of words, and then he said some things about some things, and I wasn't too fond of it," he said. "So I hope he comes back another year, has another great season, and we get to play him. Good for him."
Heyward's sack was just one of two Powers-Johnson gave up last season while spending a vast majority of his time at left guard and center, per Pro Football Focus.
PFF also doesn't credit him with allowing any quarterback takedowns throughout his collegiate career at Oregon, so it's not hard to understand why that moment may stick out in his mind even when removing the trash talk from the equation.
Heyward, who finished 2024 with 71 tackles and eight sacks, has two seasons left on a three-year, $45 million extension that he signed last September.
The Raiders and Steelers will not play one another in 2025, but Powers-Johnson hopes he'll have another shot at Heyward somewhere down the line.
