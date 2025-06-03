Vikings Report Adds More Questions to Steelers QB Saga
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on an answer from Aaron Rodgers. Reportedly, some players inside the locker room are starting to grow tired of the saga, but with minicamp around the corner, there was a growing belief a deal would get done soon. That may have changed.
There has been plenty of speculation about why Rodgers hasn't agreed to come to the Steelers. The 41-year-old quarterback has made it known that personal matters were keeping him away from the game as he handled situations in his life before committing to a team. But some have predicted it's because Rodegrs is waiting for a better option to open the door for him, and that could still happen.
NFL insider Ross Tucker has recently made it known that the Minnesota Vikings may have some concerns about J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota has been the biggest threat to the Steelers' pursuit of Rodgers this offseason, as they continue to tell the public that McCarthy is their starter but they aren't closing the door on Rodgers.
Now, it appears their concerns about McCarthy being "the guy" could mean Rodgers is still very much so on the table.
"No matter what the Vikings say about J.J. McCarthy... they wanted [Sam] Darnold back," Tucker said. "And then when they weren't going to get Darnold back, they wanted Daniel Jones back... As much as they're 'sold' on J.J. McCarthy, they weren't that sold... so [the Vikings] have some doubt."
If the Vikings remain an option for Rodgers, there's no telling how long it could delay a potential Steelers signing. With minicamp around the corner, the team is hoping to have their 2025 roster in attendance, but they're anticipating Rodgers to be there, and right now it's looking like he won't be.
Rodgers and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell have a long-standing relationship, and if the quarterback has been in communication with Pittsburgh, there's no knowing if he remains in contact with Minnesota.
The same wrench in the Steelers plans seems to be reaching the surface again. Pittsburgh is confident they are Rodgers' best option this season, but with so many questions, no on truly knows how this saga will end.
