Steelers Trade Coming Soon? Over Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for an offensive weapon. After trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, the team is reportedly calling other teams in search of a receiving option. So far, that's included three names, including a tight end with a connection to Arthur Smith.
The Steelers' offensive coordinator has spent time with Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith as an offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans and as a head coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Now, the two sides could reunite in Pittsburgh as one report claims they're interested. However, another says they aren't.
They've also reportedly called about a Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. While the orginal reports of Chris Olave out of the New Orleans Saints were a bit more enticing, the Steelers' latest trade option at wide receiver isn't the worst option they could have.
After he got them best of them during the preseason two years ago, the 24-year-old could be on the top of Pittsburgh's list heading into minicamp.
Then, there are the reports that the Steelers locker room may be over the Aaron Rodgers saga. It's been months since Rodgers and the Steelers first engaged in negotiations but no answer has been given from the four-time NFL MVP.
Reportedly, the players are tired of it. Which makes sense. The problem doesn't seem to be that Rodgers doesn't want to attend Organized Team Activities, as several veterans weren't present during the first week. Instead, it's the constant unknown about whether or not he's going to actually sign.
Maybe it's a sign that the Steelers should stick with Mason Rudolph and let their current options develop. Maybe the team would feel better about players who were already on the roster. And maybe, Rodgers is nearing a point where not just some of the fanbase, but some of the players aren't going to be very welcoming when he does sign.
