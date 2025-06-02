Steelers Star’s Cousin Becomes Free Agent
The cousin of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was recently let go by his CFL team.
On June 1, the Calgary Stampeders announced that they let go of cornerback Shon Stephens as one of their many roster moves with the start of the regular season under a week away.
Stephens signed with Calgary on March 19. He logged a single tackle in the team's first preseason contest against the BC Lions on May 19 while finishing with three vs. the Edmonton Elks on May 24.
The 26-year-old began his collegiate career at Bakersfield College, a junior college, before transferring to Missouri Southern State. Stephens did not play during the 2020 campaign while tending to his mother, who was recovering from a heart attack.
He was not granted eligibility upon committing to Penn State as a walk-on in 2021, and the same was true when he was set to join Purdue in 2023.
As a result, Stephens suited up for West Liberty in 2022 and Ferris State in 2023, receiving Division II All-American honors in both seasons after posting eight interceptions in each of them to go with a combined 62 tackles in 22 games.
After running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at Michigan State's Pro Day and accepting an invite to rookie minicamp with the Steelers last year, Stephens signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles on May 13.
He did not appear in the team's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 9 according to Pro Football Focus, though he logged seven total snaps vs. the New England Patriots on Aug. 15 and 10 in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 24.
The Eagles released Stephens during final roster cuts on Aug. 27, and he did not catch on with another NFL team before eventually signing with Calgary.
