Steelers' Cam Heyward Could Still 'Hold In'
PITTSBURGH -- Cameron Heyward surprised attending media when he made his first appearance at Organized Team Activities after two weeks of training on his own while he negotiated a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent his entire career.
Nothing that he hadn't begun to think beyond attending the final week of OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Heyward said his attendance this week isn't indicative of anything about his contract status and he left the door open to a possible "hold in" - being present, but not practicing - at training camp later this summer.
“I have not even thought that far. I’ve been taking it day-by-day," Heyward said when asked about the possibility of a "holding in." "I told my agent and we talked about it and we were cool with coming out here. I’ll be here for minicamp and then I’ll be there for training camp. I’m not sure what the work will entail. When we get there, we’ll cross that bridge.”
Hold ins aren't an unfamiliar concept to the Pittsburgh Steelers. At various points over the last three years, stars like Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt and Diontae Johnson have all held in at preseason practices while awaiting contract extensions that they all eventually got. Though Heyward, coming off a groin injury that limited him to the second fewest total games of any year in his career and entering his age 35 season, is a different situation.
Heyward said he still believes he is at the top of his game, a top-five player at his position with multiple years left. He added that he doesn't believe a new deal is imminent, but wants to show his commitment to the team and his teammates by being present. But football is a business and Heyward has to play both sides of the game this summer.
