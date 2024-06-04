Report: Steelers Sign Former Texans DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added some depth to their defensive backs group, according to a report from one NFL Insider.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Steelers had signed Grayland Arnold, giving them an extra body in the defensive secondary as Organized Team Activities get set to wrap up with Mandatory Minicamp next week.
Arnold was an undrafted free agent signing of the Philadelphia Eagles when he was coming out of Baylor in 2020 and has spent the last three seasons with Texans while making the transition from safety to cornerback. Arnold has appeared in 26 games and recorded 33 tackles and one pass defended in those appearances.
The Steelers have plenty of options at cornerback with Donte Jackson and Joey Porter Jr. figuring to be the Week 1 starters. Darius Rush has come on strong during OTA practices and the return of Corey Trice Jr. gives Pittsburgh even more depth. They are, however, trying to find a slot cornerback option from a group that also includes 2024 draft pick Ryan Watts, undrafted free agent signing Beanie Bishop plus veteran Anthony Averett.
Now you can throw Arnold into the mix as the Steelers continue to load up their defensive backfield.
