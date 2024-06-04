Tim Tebow? Steelers QB Drawing Worrisome Comparisons
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterbacks room loaded with talent at the top and it's led some to believe that they should create ways for both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to get involved in the offense.
But former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum joked that he is still reeling from when his team tried to use two quarterbacks at once and strongly advised the Steelers against trying to make both players work in one offense.
"I still have scar tissue going back a decade when we played both Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow," Tannenbaum said in an appearance on ESPN's Get Up! "Who would ever trade for Tim Tebow? I think you have to declare who your quarterback is and move forward."
As the man who did trade for Tebow, Tannenbaum was making a joke at his own expense there. But the Steelers have declared who their quarterback is. Wilson was anointed the starter upon his arrival in Pittsburgh, with head coach Mike Tomlin saying he was in "pole position" to be the team's QB1 while Fields would get some chances to prove what he can do on the field.
Tannenbaum reiterated that, after his experience with the Jets, he doesn't think it's smart to introduce a two-quarterback system - it only stands to create confusion. Tannenbaum added that he believes Fields is more than capable of winning the starting job and would be a nice fit in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's scheme.
"If I'm Justin Fields, I'm looking at Ryan Tannehill and all the success he had in Tennessee with Arthur Smith," Tannenbaum said. "They have all the same skill set. They're big, strong, athletic, can make deep throws off play action and can make plays with their feet."
For Tannenbaum, the sooner either Wilson or Fields (and he made it clear, he believes it should be Fields) can separate themselves as the bonafide top quarterback, the better off the Steelers will be.
"I think the sooner they can establish one quarterback - and again, hopefully it's Fields for them," Tannenbaum said, "The better they are."
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers QB Competition Making Headlines
- NFL Analyst Disrespects Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.
- Steelers Sign Former Jaguars WR
- Steelers Release Injured CB
- Steelers Rival Larry Allen Dies at 52