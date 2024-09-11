Rams Re-Sign Former Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed back to the Los Angeles Rams, re-signing on the West Coast for a second season, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz.
Witherspoon, 29, spent last season in Los Angeles after being released by the Steelers in free agency. He started all 17 games, recording 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 14 pass deflections.
Prior to his year with the Rams, Witherspoon spent a season and a half with the Steelers. He was first acquired by Pittsburgh through a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. In his first season, he played nine games, including three starts and had three interceptions.
The next season, he was viewed as the starter coming into the year, and was believed to be the building block young cornerback the Steelers would expand their secondary around. An unfortunate hamstring injury ended those hopes, putting Witherspoon on IR and being unable to return most of the season.
He returned once, starting a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but was then shut back down after the game.
This summer, Witherspoon was viewed as a possible option for the Steelers, who were looking for cornerback depth. Pittsburgh ended up sticking with second-year corner Cory Trice Jr. as the backup behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, instead of going outside the organization.
