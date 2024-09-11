Steelers Have Two New Stars on Defense
In what was an all-around stifling effort by the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense during their Week 1 road win over the Atlanta Falcons, a pair of offseason additions in the secondary shone bright and were vital to the unit's success.
Newcomers DeShon Elliott and Donte Jackson both came away with interceptions of Kirk Cousins for the Steelers, which essentially marked the difference in the contest. Their impact stretched far beyond that, however, as they stepped up time and time again throughout the day while making a fantastic first impression.
Elliott's pick came on the Falcons' second offensive drive of the game. With the ball on Atlanta's own 39-yard line, he cut in front of Drake London and secured the interception on a diving catch over the middle of the field. The Steelers would proceed to kick a field goal on the ensuing drive.
A former fifth-round pick out of Texas in the 2018 NFL Draft, Elliott is in his seventh year in the league and started 50 games over the past four seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.
Elliott was a valuable chess-piece for Pittsburgh as he played 47 snaps throughout the game in a multitude of roles. According to Pro Football Focus, he spent 17 as a slot corner, 16 at free safety, 12 in the box and one on the defensive line and as an outside corner.
Elliott finished the day with four total tackles and two passes defended. He was stellar in coverage while also making his presence felt against the run, and he established himself as a key part of what should continue to be a dominant Steelers defense.
Jackson, whom Pittsburgh acquired from the Carolina Panthers for Diontae Johnson, was equally as impressive. Serving as the team's No. 2 corner opposite Joey Porter Jr., he gave up three receptions on six targets while allowing a 30.6 passer rating.
His interception came at a critical juncture, as the Falcons possessed the ball down 15-10 with less than three minutes remaining in the contest. Cousins and Ray-Ray McCloud III appeared to have some sort of miscommunication on the latter's route, however, leading the veteran quarterback to float a ball over the middle that Jackson secured and returned deep into Atlanta territory, effectively ending the home team's chances.
Jackson was selected in the second round out of LSU in 2018 and immediately stepped into a starting role for Carolina. He garnered a reputation as somewhat of a ballhawk during his time there, racking up 14 picks over his 80 games with the team.
The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $35.1 million extension with the Panthers in 2022. The Steelers re-worked his deal after acquiring him, and he is set to reach free agency after this year. If Jackson continues to perform like he did on Sunday, however, Pittsburgh would be smart to keep around for a little bit longer.
Both Elliott and Jackson exceeded expectations against the Falcons and looked like major finds on the back-end of the defense. Both players, if they maintain their torrid pace of play, could be difference-makers week in and week out for the Steelers.
