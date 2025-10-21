Steelers Captain Undergoes Knee Surgery
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t have their special teams ace available for the rest of the 2025 NFL season after suffering a season-ending injury. Safety and special teams captain Miles Killebrew suffered a gruesome lower-body injury in the team’s Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Shortly after going down, the Steelers safety announced via his Instagram that he underwent successful surgery. He is expected to be out the remainder of the year.
O Captain, My Captain
Not only has Killebrew been one of the most impactful contributors on special teams and a valuable depth player, he’s been a key leader for the Steelers. Special teams coach Danny Smith loves Killebrew and his work ethic, but his teammates have perhaps even more respect and admiration for the veteran.
That’s why he’s been elected as one of the team captains four consecutive years dating back to the 2022 season. His impact in the locker room nearly exceeds his impact and production as a top special teams player.
Salt and (Jabrill) Peppers, please
Without Killebrew, the Steelers will have to turn to other defensive backs to fill the void. Luckily, the team has a wealth of veteran safeties and defensive backs to look to.
One player that is sure to see more time on the field is Jabrill Peppers. The former first-round pick has been in and out of the lineup since signing with the organization earlier this season, but he’s now a lock to be on the 53-man roster for the rest of the season.
The same can be said for fellow veteran safety Chuck Clark. While the two have been battling for that final spot in the lineup the last few weeks, the team will need both moving forward to make up the difference.
Personal Protection Services
While Killebrew played on all special teams situations, his role as the protector for the punter is one of the most difficult positions to fill due to his injury. It’s never talked about, but a lot of the smooth functioning of the special teams is facilitated by Killebrew. The communication, the energy, the tackling ability and the sneaky important roles like protecting punter Corliss Waitman are what the Steelers must find solutions for.
Look for a player like Connor Heyward to really step up in Killebrew’s absence. The tight-end has been lauded by teammates and coaches for his play on special teams, and they’ll need an even bigger effort from him as the new de facto leader of the group.
