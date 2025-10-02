Steelers vs. Browns Announcers Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have the weekend off as they work through their Bye Week, enjoying a 3-1 start to the season and a lead in the AFC North. When they return, they'll host the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, with two familiar names broadcasting the game.
The Steelers will host the Browns at Acrisure Stadium in what will be their first AFC North showdown of the season. The game could hand them an even bigger lead in the division, which they currently lead by a game over the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2).
The broadcasting team for the game will be Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt, brother of superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt. This is the second game the two will broadcast for the Steelers, with their first being in Week 3 when the Steelers faced and beat the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Watt and Eagle stole the show in the first broadcast for Steelers fans, with both being entertaining and Watt catching everyone's eye with his new look. A pair of big glasses and his slicked hair had people makes jokes on social media, and Watt responding.
The Steelers could be facing a new quarterback when they take on the Browns in Week 7. Dillon Gabriel has taken over the Joe Flacco role moving forward and will make his first NFL start in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings in London.
Pittsburgh just beat the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland in Week 4.
Watt has done well being able to broadcast games his brother's game and staying unbiased throughout it. He and Eagle were able to allow Watt to comment but for Eagle to take the reigns whenever T.J. did anything impressive on the field.
In their first game announcing, Watt had two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
The Steelers defense has been rolling since that game, recording 11 sacks and eight turnovers over the last two weeks. Pittsburgh is on a two-game winning streak and celebrating their most impressive win, a 24-21 victory over Minnesota that felt much more dominant for Pittsburgh than the scoreboard said.
They'll hope to continue that post-Bye Week with an even more important matchup against the biggest rival. Right now, the Baltimore Ravens are operating without Lamar Jackson and the Bengals are without Joe Burrow. So, Cleveland may be their biggest threat to claim the North, and an early lead will only help their odds.
