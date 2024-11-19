Steelers' Chris Boswell on Pace to Make NFL History
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for winning games leaning on a few key pillars--discipline, defense and kicking field goals. This season, the ladder is the sturdiest. Much has been said of Steelers' special teams coach Danny Smith and the work he has done. The Steelers lost their punter in their season-opener against the Falcons, but their new punter Corliss Waitman is excellent anyways.
Most importantly and impressively is Steelers veteran placekicker Chris Boswell, who is in the middle of one of the greatest kicking seasons of all time.
Reported by Gerry Dulac off the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Boswell has made 29 field goals this season through 10 games. With an average of 2.9 field goals per game, Boswell is on pace to shatter the record for most field goals made in a season with 49.3 -- a record currently held by San Francisco’s David Akers in 2011 with 44 makes.
Boswell has the luxury of a 17-game season while Akers played a 16-game season. But Boswell would still break Akers record even without the expanded schedule. The other benefit Boswell has is the the Steelers unwaivering confidence in him.
Twice this season, the Steelers' offense stalled in the red zone every time. In the season-opener against the Falcons, Boswell made all six field goal attempts, including three over 50 yards and two more over 40 yards. Boswell was responsible for all 18 of the Steelers' points in the 18-10 win where the Steelers were 0-2 in the red zone.
In week three against the Los Angeles Chargers, Boswell attempted a 62-yard field goal as the half expired, but the try just missed. Through 10 games, that is Boswell's only miss.
And against the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers' first division game, Boswell repeated his week one performance. Boswell made all six of his field goals including another three trys from 50-plus yards and a longest of 57 yards. The Steelers were 0-4 in the red zone, but when the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin know they have an automatic three points in their back pocket, that's not so bad. Boswell scored all 18 of the Steelers' points in the 18-16 win.
According to Dulac, Boswell is the first player since San Diego’s John Carney in 1993 to have two six-field goal games in the same season. After the win against the Ravens, Boswell is the fifth most accurate kicker in NFL history with a make-percentage of 88.136%.
The Steelers' offense would love to score touchdowns. But when Boswell is as automatic as they come and in the midst of one of the greatest seasons in NFL history, a field goal try isn't something to complain about.
