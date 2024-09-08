Steelers Punter Injured vs. Falcons
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were thrilled with the upgrade they received at punter this summer. The team previously entrusted Pressley Harvin III with their punting duties after selecting him in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, over the last few seasons his performance on the field left much to be desired, averaging
Entering the offseason, the Steelers looked to rectify that issue. They brought in veteran punter Cameron Johnston to compete with Harvin at training camp. Once camp and preseason opened, Johnston stormed off to the lead at the position and never looked back. As the preseason came to a close, the Steelers named Johnston their started and released Harvin.
Things took a turn for the worse during the Steelers' week one matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. During an attempted punt in the fourth quarter, Johnston was run into by teammate Miles Killebrew and an oncoming Falcons' rusher. Johnston landed awkwardly and his kicking leg took the brunt of the damage. He was helped off the field by the medical staff but was able to limp off without putting pressure on his injured leg.
The news comes at an awful time for the Steelers and Johnston. Johnson is playing in his seventh NFL season after entering the league following the 2017 NFL Draft. He broke through in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles. Since emerging in the NFL, he's been a steady punter. He's appeared in 95 games with the Eagles and Houston Texans, collecting a gross average of 47.3 yards on his punts. Over his career, he's downed 182 punts inside the 20 and has at least one 60-yard punt in each of his first six NFL seasons.
Johnston is currently being evaluated and the team will provide an update soon. This is a developing story. Steelers OnSI will continue providing updates to Johnston's injury as more information becomes available.
