Steelers Firmly in Control of AFC North Destiny
PITTSBURGH -- After beating the Baltimore Ravens at home, the Pittsburgh Steelers are by themselves at the top of the AFC North. With an 8-2 record and a five game win streak, the Steelers are one of the hottest teams in football.
In their first divisional matchup of the year, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers took on the Ravens and came out victorious off of a 6 field goal game from Chris Boswell. It was the second time this season that Boswell won a game with 6 field goals by scoring the Steelers' only points, which also happened in Week 1 in their win over the Atlanta Falcons.
With the Steelers entering the game 7-2 and the Ravens 7-3, the Steelers established separation between them and the Ravens, who occupy the second spot. There is a large dropoff between them at 7-4 and the third place Bengals, who entered Sunday Night Football with a 4-6 record, so regardless of result were unable to catch up to the Steelers or the Ravens. Then, the Browns have a 2-8 record, so their hopes at any postseason are nearly gone.
Pittsburgh currently holds a one and a half game lead over Baltimore.
The Steelers will take on the Browns on Thursday Night Football, where they will hope to extend their lead over the Ravens in the division to multiple games. The Ravens will have the Chargers that Monday Night Football, trying to gain back on the Steelers on a national stage.
At this point in the season, both teams seem to be primed for a playoff spot. NFL.com gives the Steelers a 98% chance of making the playoffs, and the Ravens 95%. The two teams will play each other in what will likely be a very high stakes game on December 21 in Baltimore, which will likely set the stage for a tough ending for both teams.
