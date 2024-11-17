Steelers' Patrick Queen Gets Revenge Against Ravens
Revenge is a dish best served cold. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen embodied that phrase on Sunday afternoon with a splash play against the Baltimore Ravens, his former team.
With 38 seconds left in the first half at Baltimore's own nine-yard line on 1st-and-10, Lamar Jackson found tight end Isaiah Likely on a screen. He picked up a couple of yards as he maneuvered closer to the sideline before Queen came in and ripped the ball out, which he quickly pounced on at the 19-yard line and recovered before it could go out of bounds.
He made a beeline to the end zone after the turnover, letting all of his emotions out as he pounded his chest. It's Queen's first game against the Ravens since leaving as a free agent this past offseason and signing a three-year deal worth $41 million with Pittsburgh.
He took some time out to speak with reporters about his exit from Baltimore, stating that he was never offered a deal to go back to the team and had also not heard from head coach John Harbaugh or general manager Eric DeCosta since his departure.
Furthermore, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers tried to ignite the rivalry between the AFC North foes by sending Queen out for the opening coin toss.
Entering the day, the 25-year-old was second only to safety DeShon Elliott for most total tackles by a Pittsburgh defender this season with 62. He has become more comfortable with the Steelers as the year has gone on, which culminated with his forced fumble and recovery today.
Queen, who played his collegiate ball at LSU, was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He racked up 454 combined tackles, 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles over his three seasons with the organization while earning both Pro Bowl and second-team All Pro honors in 2023.
