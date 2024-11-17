Justin Fields Played Crucial Role in Steelers Win
The Pittsburgh Steelers conjured up a complete team performance in their 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which featured the debut of the much-anticipated Justin Fields package.
Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke at length about Fields' contributions both in the contest and at practice during the week, which was of major assistance as the Steelers prepared for Baltimore.
"It was timely," Tomlin said postgame. "He had a minor hamstring [injury] on the other side of the bye that kind of slowed some of this. But, we haven't been bashful about some of our intentions ... He's a capable dude, we're gonna utilize him. He's really talented. I'm excited about both of these quarterbacks we got on our roster. They both are gonna be reasons why we're successful and have been ... [Fields] had a heck of a week representing [Lamar] Jackson for us, for example. I'm glad he had an opportunity to contribute and put his hand in the power and put his hand in the pile and be a component of why we were successful."
Fields had not appeared in a game since Russell Wilson usurped him for the starting quarterback job in Week 7, but he proved why he's still such a valuable component of the team against the Ravens.
Over three snaps, Fields ran for 17 yards on two attempts. His first went for eight yards on the opening drive of the second half and helped set up a Chris Boswell field goal that extended Pittsburgh's lead to 12-7.
Fields' second try resulted in a nine-yard gain as the Steelers looked to put their victory on ice with about a minute remaining. While he slid early and didn't pick up a first down, he put running back Najee Harris in position to do just that on the next play as the team fended off Baltimore to remain atop the AFC North.
A hamstring injury he suffered in Week 8, as Tomlin mentioned, briefly interrupted Pittsburgh's use of Fields in specific formations. Now that he's fully healthy, however, the 25-year-old should continue to receive in-game reps for the remainder of the season.
Wide receiver George Pickens discussed Fields' involvement as well, stating that his designed packages keeps defenses on their toes and are useful under specific circumstances.
"3rd-and-1, 2nd-and-15, when we need him to get the yardage back, I think it's good," Pickens said. "It's always good to have a switch-up as well."
If the Steelers and Fields continue to figure out ways for him to impact the outcome of games in his new role, there's no telling what heights they can reach this year.
