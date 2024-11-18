Browns Suffer Devastating Blow Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on their second AFC North opponent in two weeks, facing the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 12. And according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cleveland will be without a key piece to their offensive line.
Left tackle Dawand Jones, who's started eight of the Browns' ten games this season, will miss the remainder of the year after suffering a fractured ankle in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. This comes just three games after the Browns announced Jones would be the starting left tackle moving forward, replacing Jedrick Wills Jr.
Wills has missed time this season due to a knee injury, and was ruled out of Week 10 after a flare up. It's uncertain if he'll miss the Steelers game as well, leaving Cleveland with minimal options at the left side of the line.
With James Hudson on Injured Reserve, the Browns may need to turn to Germain Ifedi to move from the right guard spot to left tackle. The former Seahawks first-round pick has started 83 games throughout his NFL career, all at either right tackle or right guard.
Both teams will put out their final injury report on Wednesday before the game. At that point, Pittsburgh will understand the situation at left tackle, and whether or not they will face a new face at left tackle, or if Wills will be healthy enough to go.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!