Steelers Kicker Named Player of Month
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been recognized for his performance throughout October, leading to him being named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Month.
Boswell also earned those honors in September, so he's keeping hold of that crown for yet another month. He was perfect throughout the entirety of October, making all 12 of his field goal attempts while knocking through each of his 10 extra point tries as well.
The 33-year-old converted one kick of 50 yards or more throughout the month, which came in the Steelers' Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders for 52 yards.
Boswell was successful on seven total attempts against the New York Jets in Week 7, three of which were field goals while the other four were extra points, which is his current season-high in a single game. He made six total kicks versus both the New York Giants in Week 8 and the Raiders, hitting four field goals and two extra point attempts in both instances.
Boswell ranks second in the NFL this season in points scored (85) behind Washington Commanders kicker Austin Seibert (88). The two players are also tied for the most successful field goal tries with 23.
