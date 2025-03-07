Steelers, Bengals Trade Coming? It Shouldn't Be
Bearing in mind the roster holes the Pittsburgh Steelers are tasked with filling this offseason, acquiring another top-end edge rusher shouldn't be a priority.
For that reason, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is not a fit for the Steelers despite the Cincinnati Bengals granting him permission to seek a trade while he looks for a new contract, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
After signing a four-year deal worth $60 million in March 2021, he instantly became a stalwart for Cincinnati's defense. Across 65 games with the team, Hendrickson logged 57 sacks and made four-straight Pro Bowls while helping them reach Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams in his first season there.
He saved his best for last, leading the NFL in quarterback takedowns with 17.5 in 2024 in addition to being named a first-team All-Pro and finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
With negotiations between Hendrickson and the Bengals seemingly stalling, the end of the line appears near for the two parties.
There ought to be plenty of interest in the 30-year-old around the league, and Pittsburgh may very well be among that group.
While a Steelers trade for Hendrickson wouldn't come as a total surprise, it's a move that frankly doesn't make loads of sense for the organization.
That's not a knock on him as a player, but rather commentary on the bigger picture and situation as a whole.
For starters, Pittsburgh needs to extend its own standout pass rusher in T.J. Watt and pay for a quarterback.
With Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith and Cameron Heyward all on the roster alongside Watt, adding Hendrickson and then handing him a deal that may reset the market is not a smart use of resources.
Considering he's played in a 4-3 defense for his entire career under Dennis Allen and Lou Anarumo with the New Orleans Saints and Bengals, respectively, Hendrickson is an imperfect scheme fit in Pittsburgh's 3-4 front as well.
At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, he'd have to bulk up to hold his own as an end for the Steelers, which isn't a super realistic ask. Hendrickson likely isn't quick enough to handle outside linebacker duties in the team's base defense either, and while they could get creative in how they deploy him, it would simply be far from an ideal situation.
Hendrickson is a fantastic talent, but Pittsburgh should just be happy to potentially see him depart the AFC North rather than go out and try to trade for him.
