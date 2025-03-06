Steelers Host Sleeper QB for Pre-Draft Visit
With the 2025 NFL Draft under two months away, the Pittsburgh Steelers have begun hosting prospects for top-30 visits following the combine.
Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the first group of players the Steelers are meeting with includes Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, Ole Miss defensive tackle J.J. Pegues and West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum.
Shough has been one of the more fascinating risers up to this point in the draft cycle. The 25-year-old's age has worked against him to a certain extent, though his collegiate experience has also earned him widespread interest in a weak class of signal callers.
This past season, Shough threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions across 12 games. Across his entire career, which included stops at Texas Tech and Oregon, he racked up 7,820 yards, 59 touchdowns and 23 picks over 42 contests.
The Steelers did not meet with Shough at the combine, but he's a name worth watching considering the team's need at the position.
Pegues, on the other hand, did gather with Pittsburgh at the combine, though it was in an informal manner. The 23-year-old started out as a tight end at Auburn in 2020 before transitioning to defensive tackle and transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2022 season.
With the Rebels, he appeared in 38 games and logged 110 total tackles to go with 10 sacks. A member of an impressive crop of interior defensive linemen in this year's draft, Pegues is widely expected to be picked on Day 2.
Milum, who was teammates with Zach Frazier at West Virginia, spent his entire collegiate career with the program. A tackle who's likely better suited to move inside as a pro, he was incredibly consistent for the Mountaineers and earned consensus All-American honors as a senior this past season.
