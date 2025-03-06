All Steelers

49ers Release Former Steelers DT

The former Pittsburgh Steelers starter is hitting the free agency market.

September 22, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave (79) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The San Francisco 49ers are moving on from former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, making the 32-year-old available to sign with another team on the start of the new league year.

Hargrave spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Steelers, playing in 63 games, including 52 starts. He recorded 168 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss as the team's primary nose tackle.

In 2020, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles where he spent three years and earning his first Pro Bowl. He then signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the 49ers but spent just two seasons in San Francisco before his release.

Hargrave substained a tricep injury last season but was able to return to the field for the 49ers' final three games. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Hargrave is now fully healthy and expected to be ready to go for any team interested in signing him.

"Teams were notified that DT Javon Hargrave -- who will be a post-June-1 release by the team -- is healthy coming off his tricep injury, per sources," Fowler said. "He will be available to sign March 12, start of the new league year."

The Steelers could consider a reunion with Hargrave this spring as they look for defensive line changes to make. The team has said they'd like to get younger at the position, but adding Hagrave as a veteran in the middle of the defensive line could allow Keeanu Benton to move to defensive tackle.

