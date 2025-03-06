Steelers Restructure Cole Holcomb's Contract, Adding Cap Space
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping inside linebacker Cole Holcomb on their roster for the 2025 season, restructuing his contract to lower his cap number. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team has worked with the inside linebacker to clear $4 million in cap space this offseason.
Holcomb didn't play in 2024 after suffering a knee injury the season prior. He was constantly at the facility training and rehabbing his knee, and had plenty of coaches and teammates impressed with the work he put into it. Now, fully healthy and ready to return to the field, Holcomb will re-joing the Steelers linebacker core for the upcoming season.
The Steelers had roughly $59 million heading into free agency and will now add $4 million more to that total. With plenty of wide receivers becoming available and the likelihood of signing Justin Fields growing before free agency begins, the team could make a splash early during the open market.
As for Holcomb, the 28-year-old joins Patrick Queen, Mark Robinson and Payton Wilson within the linebacking core. Elandon Roberts is a free agent but could be viewed as an option to return.
It's unknown what Holcomb's role will be this upcoming season, but with plenty of experience and as a respected player in the locker room, he may be given an opportunity to earn a place within the starting defense this coming season.
