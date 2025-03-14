Steelers Get Cooper Kupp Price Tag
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added one wide receiver in DK Metcalf, joining George Pickens, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson in an expanding room. But even if they've already inked one wideout this offseason, they could be on the lookout for another, and Cooper Kupp feels like the best fit.
Kupp was released by the Los Angeles Rams after the team failed to find a trade partner this offseason. Now, the 32-year-old is looking for a new team. He's expected to have a decent market, with many teams hoping to land the former Super Bowl MVP. Of those teams, the Steelers could be one of them, and they now have some understanding what a contract would cost.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, teams are expected to offer Kupp somewhere around $12 million per season on a new contract. In Pittsburgh, that'd make him the second-highest paid wide receiver, behind Metcalf. However, he'd likely be playing a WR3 role for the Steelers behind Metcalf and Pickens.
Kupp is also expected to find a new team soon, as his market is strong enough to make a decision without much waiting.
Kupp would walk into Pittsburgh and become a veteran presence to work on the inside with whomever they start at quarterback. If they keep every other wideout on their roster, Metcalf and Pickens would operate on the outside, Austin would be able to work both inside and out, and Wilson would learn behind Kupp and Austin in the slot.
It could be the perfect finishing touch for the Steelers receiver core, especially at that price tag. Signing a quarterback is going to decide many things, as Mason Rudolph, who just got signed, isn't costing much. Aaron Rodgers, however, is going to. So, depending on how their quarterback situation ends, it could decide if they're in the market for a name like Kupp.
