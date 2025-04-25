Report: Steelers Could Make Day 2 Trade for QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working their way through the 2025 NFL Draft, and have a very clear need for quarterback. However, how they plan to get one is still blurry. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, though, it could be through a Day 2 trade.
Reporting during the first-round of the NFL Draft, Rapoport made it known that the Steelers could be looking to move up into the second round to select a quarterback. They currently don't have a second-round pick after trading it to the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf.
"They’ve done from Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, obviously not gonna be a factor," Rapoport said. "But Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, those names would be in consideration. Just don’t really know if you have to do it at 21. If they pass on Shedeur, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them take a small leap up tomorrow night, maybe get one of those quarterbacks."
The Steelers spent time scouting a number of quarterbacks who could be available in the second round. Of them, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe will be the top two on the board unless names like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart somehow fall.
Pittsburgh could also look at the 21st pick as an option for quarterback, but if their eyes are on trading up, they'll avoid it. Instead, expect them to target defensive tackles or defensive backs, with wide receiver and running back also being high on their board.
Pittsburgh holds six NFL Draft picks and would likely need to give up options from next year to trade into the second round. They could also add names to the trade like George Pickens, who teams have been calling about for a possible trade. Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!