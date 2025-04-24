Steelers Interested in Two Massive Trades?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to welcome the next group of rookies onto their roster for the 2025 season. But while the incoming draft class is the biggest news in the NFL, it's not the only news, and the Steelers may be looking to make different headlines.
The Steelers have two reports surrounding them right now. Both are about trades on the offensive side of the ball. However, while one is about adding a big name to their passing game, the other is removing one - and somehow the team may end up in the same situation they were in a year ago.
Apparently, the Steelers aren't as comfortable waiting for Aaron Rodgers today as they once were. They still feel confident they're going to land him when this is all said and done, but right now, Rodgers is talking to them, and they're ready to fill their quarterback room. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, that could lead to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
Kirk Cousins may not have the pedigree he once did but he's still viewed as an option for a team that needs a veteran quarterback. If the Steelers pass on Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart in the first round, they may pick up the phone and call Atlanta. And by the end of the weekend, Pittsburgh may have a new quarterback.
At the same time, they may lose a wide receiver. The Steelers have both received and made phone calls about dealing wide receiver George Pickens, and it appears that this weekend is the best time to do so. General manager Omar Khan emphatically shut down all trade rumors during the offseason, but reports say otherwise.
Pittsburgh may be trying to save face during the spring just in case they can't finalize anything. But it's hard to believe that a player on the last year of his deal with a difficult time signing him in front of them won't be on the block during the NFL Draft.
