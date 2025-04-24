Steelers Have Clear Interest in First-Round CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their eyes on a first-round cornerback and they aren't hiding that interest. Just before the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers sent a large contingent to a private workout held by Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, and may be showing enough interest to label him an option at 21.
Morrison held a private workout prior to the draft at Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, to show his recovery from a labrum tear he suffered during the season. For the Steelers, they sent defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, and scouts Matt McCreight and Kelvin Fisher to watch the workout.
The Steelers haven't shown a ton of interest in cornerbacks this draft cycle, but the position likely remains on their list. The team has a long-term solution in Joey Porter Jr., but Darius Slay is set to play the final year of his career in Pittsburgh, and then the team is looking at Cory Trice Jr. as their only other option beyond 2025.
If Morrison is there at No. 21, the team could consider him. Depending on if names like defensive tackles Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolen and Derrick Harmon are off the board, Morrison can skyrocket in Pittsburgh's eyes, and their clear interest in him makes that realistic.
The Steelers may not be thinking cornerback in round one. But they probably aren't thinking a number of players they've brought in, like South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. It's just the team doing their due dillegence on quality players in a draft class that you never know how things are going to shape out on draft night.
If Morrison is there, he's a player with nine interceptions and 18 pass deflections in 31 games. The upside is there, and if it weren't for an injury, he probably would be considered a top two or three cornerback in this class. Maybe he still is. And the Steelers want to make sure they know everything about him before draft night.
