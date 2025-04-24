Steelers NFL Draft Plans: Here We Go
PITTSBURGH -- The 2025 NFL Draft is here. The Pittsburgh Steelers have their draft board set, their top players listed and are heading into the first round with plenty of expectations and a lot of possibilities. There has been conversations surrounding every possible angle the Steelers can go in the NFL Draft, but after the opening round, everything changes - and the theme of this year's draft is "chaos." We'll all find out why.
Speaking to as many people around the league as possible, there's a strong understanding that the opening night of the NFL Draft is going to be chaotic. No one knows exactly who is going to start things off or how quickly the wild turn of events will start, but they will start - that is the only expectation as of now.
Cam Ward will kick things off with the first pick as the next franchise quarterback of the Tennessee Titans. Where we sit right now, some expect the next quarterback taken to be at No. 21 to the Steelers. But the Steelers themselves aren't sold that that'll be the case.
There are a few names in front of both Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart to watch in the first round. Pittsburgh needs other positions, and are ready to add to their defense or offensive weapons before adding a quarterback. Unless the board makes it clear that Sanders or Dart is their best option available.
They also have sleepers who could be on the board and ready to be picked. A wide receiver out of Ohio State is a name to watch, as well as a cornerback out of Notre Dame. And if the right running back is there and other positions aren't, don't rule out the Steelers making a move for a feature runner.
Things are going to get chaotic quick. Pittsburgh may be involved in that chaos. Only time will tell. But heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, they're ready to embrace it all.
Only a matter of time before they're on the clock. So, as they say, Here We Go.
