Broncos Could Ruin Steelers NFL Draft Plans
The Pittsburgh Steelers' NFL Draft plans could potentially hit a snag.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have taken calls from teams around the league who are interested in trading for their first-round pick at No. 20 overall, which sits one slot ahead of Pittsburgh at No. 21.
The consensus is that Denver would choose a running back, perhaps North Carolina's Omarion Hampton or Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, should it hold onto its first-rounder.
If the Broncos shift their thinking and trade back, that could cause a ripple effect for the Steelers as well as the rest of the league.
In all probability, a team looking to move up with Denver would be targeting a quarterback. Miami's Cam Ward is a mortal lock to become a member of the Tennessee Titans at No. 1, but no other signal caller is guaranteed to fly off the board within the top 20 picks or so.
If Pittsburgh is entering the night hoping it can gets its hands on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart or Alabama's Jalen Milroe, with the former being its likeliest target amongst that bunch, than the Broncos moving down could present quite the roadblock.
If some of the recent reports are true and the Steelers do not have any intentions of landing a signal caller on Day 1, however, than the team could benefit from one going directly before they're on the clock and therefore lead to a top-end defensive tackle, running back or defensive back falling right into their laps.
This is all conjecture at this point obviously, as there's been some rumors about Pittsburgh looking to trade back itself while the Broncos could look to move up, and there's no telling what kind of pandemonium could ensue once the draft officially commences tonight.
