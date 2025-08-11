Steelers Could Lose Cam Heyward During Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a training camp hold-in they did not think would happen. Late in their time at Saint Vincent College, and just two days before their first preseason game, fans learned the news that Cam Heyward was not practicing on purpose as he seeks a new contract.
According to Heyward, he's been seeking a new deal since February, when he and his agent approached the Steelers. He signed a deal last offseason, but told the team that he understood he needed to return from injury at 35-years-old, but that he would, and when he had an All-Pro year, he'd be looking for a new contract.
"I understand I signed the contract last year, but to be completely honest with you, when I signed that, I told then, when I have an All-Pro year, expect me to come back and be contract and see what it was,” Heyward told reporters at Saint Vincent College. "But, I think everybody kind a giggled a little bit, but in my head I use it as motivation."
Heyward hasn't suited up since the news broke, and has no intentions of returning without a new deal. He hasn't been encouraged about where negotiations have gone, which has frustrated him, and he believes he's worth the money.
"Looking for my contract to be addressed. Honestly, looking to be valued, in my eyes," Heyward said. When I look around at my position, I think I’m like 22nd [in terms of pay] as a d-tackle. I’m 36 as a d-lineman. I know what I bring to this team and what I’m capable of on and off the field. So it’s hard for me to, after the year I’ve had, to really justify playing at the number I’m playing at."
If he doesn't get it, he's not returning. He made it very clear that he could miss regular season time.
"I think there are definitely options out there that can reflect that," Heyward said on the potential of missing games.
The Steelers will hope to get a deal done beforehand. In the meantime, they're working with Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black getting more reps, and Keeanu Benton and Isaiahh Loudermilk seeing extended first-team reps.
