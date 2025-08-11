Steelers Sign Former Patriots DB
Amidst a slew of roster moves following their preseason opener this past weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they signed former New England Patriots defensive back Mikey Victor.
Pittsburgh also signed tight end Kevin Foelsch, who it originally brought in on July 29 before releasing him on August 5. As the corresponding moves, the team waived/injured defensive back Cameron McCutcheon and tight end/fullback D.J. Thomas-Jones.
Victor attended Ponoma High School in Ponoma, California and opted to take the JUCO route to begin his collegiate career at Ventura College in 2019. During his only season at the school, he logged seven tackles in six games as a freshman and was a member of the Preseason Junior College All-American Third Team in 2020 before that season was wiped out due to COVID.
The 25-year-old subsequently transferred to UNLV and recorded two tackles in the 2021 season before once again switching schools, this time heading to FCS program Alabama State.
Across two campaigns as a member of the Hornets, Victor suited up in 19 games and made 13 starts while racking up 55 tackles to go alongside two interceptions. Measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds during his Pro Day, Victor would proceed to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl before signing as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in April 2024.
He played a total of 87 defensive snaps across New England's three preseason bouts last summer, giving up three receptions on seven targets for 33 yards while posting five tackles, per Pro Football Focus. Victor was let go ahead of final roster cuts and did not return to the Patriots' practice squad.
His brother, Azeem, was a sixth-round selection out of Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.
The Steelers worked out Victor just before their Wild Card round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in January, though he did not sign with the team at that time.
Pittsburgh showed additional interest in Victor by inviting him to rookie minicamp back in May, where he was one of five players who weren't part of the organization at that time to participate.
