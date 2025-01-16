Steelers Could Make Major Defensive Coaching Change
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers season ended with a whimper, with the Steelers soundly losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs in a 28-14 loss.
After allowing over 20 points just twice in their first eight games, the Steelers gave up 20 or more in seven of their last ten to finish the season, including 28 in their playoff loss.
This downturn in defensive performance is one of the reasons why Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo believes that Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin could be one of the next coaches to lose their job as the season wraps up. In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan's The Morning Show, Fittipaldo spoke about Austin as well as other assistant coaches and their job security heading into the next season.
"Teryl Austin could be in the crosshairs here just because of the way the season finished. I think if they're gonna eat one contract, I think Austin only has a year left, and you gotta do something after the way the defense got dominated in the playoff game and really the four regular-season games leading up to that. It's hard to come back with the status quo there,” Fittipaldo said.
The Steelers were also unable to produce on the offensive side of the ball, but offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has now interviewed for multiple open head coaching positions. It likely comes down to contract and monetary concerns that they are viewed differently, as neither performed quite well down the stretch.
The Steelers will likely need a complete overhaul heading into the next season, both from a staffing and roster point of view. Whether that involves Austin is yet to be seen, and the lack of talent from other teams in Austin's position will make it hard for the Steelers to make a move there.
