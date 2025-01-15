Steelers Know Their Next QB? Mike Tomlin Sends Message
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of negative attention on them right, and all eyes on a number of questions - none more than the quarterback position.
Throughout the season, it seemed the Steelers were going to roll with Russell Wilson until the tires fell off. They were determined to live and die off of their 36-year-old quarterback, who they believed could take them to the promise land. By the end of the year, that seemed different, as Wilson and the offense started to struggle, and were never able to turn it back around.
Finished 6-5 as a starter in Pittsburgh, the question become wide open once again. And heading into the offseason, it feels like the Steelers have an idea of who they want their quarterback to be in 2025.
Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media for the final time this season and had a clear message to the fanbase. He's not happy about where he and his team stand, and it feels different than most years with the orginization's offseason approach.
He also hinted at the team's quarterback decision. While obviously talking about both Wilson and Fields in positive lights, Tomlin gave the sense that the team is leaning in one direction, and that many fans may be happy with the outcome by the summer.
There's a lot of change and a lot to talk about surrounding the Steelers. The perfect time to dive into overreactions, answer questions and give our insight to what's to come over the next few months.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!