Raiders Request to Interview Steelers Executive
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a member of their front office, that another NFL team is looking for in an important role in their franchise.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Las Vegas Raiders requested permission to speak with Steelers director of pro scouting Sheldon White for their vacant general manager position.
White hails from Dayton, Ohio and played football for nearby Meadowdale High School. He would then go on to play defensive back for Miami (Ohio), playing in 33 games from 1984-86 and making 10 interceptions, including six of them in 1986.
The New York Giants selected White in the third round of the 1988 NFL Draft with the No. 62 overall pick.
White spent two seasons, 1988 and 1989, with the Giants, playing in 32 games, starting six games at cornerback, and making four interceptions.
He then played three seasons, 1990-92, with the Detroit Lions, making 32 appearances and three interceptions during that time.
White finished out his playing career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1993, playing in eight games and starting one contest, while making two interceptions.
The Lions hired White as scout in 1997, where he spent three seasons in the role, before they promoted him to director of pro personnel, a position he served for nine seasons from 2000-08.
White then earned promotion to vice president of pro personnel in 2009 and was there seven seasons through 2015. He also assumed the role of interim general manager in 2015, after Detroit fired Martin Mayhew.
The Lions went 6-2 during his time as interim general maanger, making them one of two teams to finish that strongly after a 1-7 start, joining the Carolina Panthers in 2004.
He then left the NFL and departed for the college ranks, taking over as executive director of player personnel and recruiting for Michigan State, spending five seasons there from 2016-20.
White would then return back to the NFL, working for the Washington Football Team as a scout in the 2021 season. The Steelers then hired him as their director of pro scouting, following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.
