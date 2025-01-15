Steelers' T.J. Watt Making Major Change in Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- After beginning the season as a surefire top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt cooled down significantly down the stretch.
In their last four games, including the playoff loss to the Ravens to end the season, Watt did not record a single statistic.
Watt has always been candid and honest about his performances, whether good or bad, throughout his tenure in the National Football League. He was no different this time, addressing his play in a media availability on Monday following the loss.
"Definitely feel like, schematically, it's been a tough year for how offenses scheme things to try to get me out of the game," Watt said. "It's gonna be a big breakdown for me to try to find ways to make plays.
He also wanted to make it clear that he's not trying to put his lack of production on other teams' adjustments but also on his own performance.
"I'm not making excuses for myself at all. I wanna make plays." Watt said. I need to find ways to continue to win off of chips and slides and things of that nature. I'm gonna work tirelessly this offseason to get that sorted."
He added that he is willing to adjust his playstyle, which has worked for years but not down the stretch this year, in order to help the team succeed.
"I need to be more open to moving around more and trying to affect games as much as possible," Watt said. "You guys know I wanna affect the game more than anybody, but I don't wanna selfishly take another guy's, go to a different spot where I feel like I could have a better rush than on the left side."
Watt will be a free agent at the end of next season, so the upcoming season will be important for both himself and the Steelers in terms of both of their futures.
