Steelers Could Receive Major Boost for Vikings Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still dealing with their fair share of injuries on the defensive side of the ball as they get set to head to Ireland and take on the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Week 4.
During his weekly press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided updates on the status of several players currently on the mend, with the most notable news being the fact that cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott both have a real chance of returning against Minnesota.
Both players sustained injuries in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the New York Jets, with Elliott sustaining an MCL sprain while Porter Jr. went down with a hamstring injury.
Neither Elliott nor Porter Jr. has participated in practice since suffering their respective ailments, but there's some optimism that they'll get in some work this week before the Steelers take on the Vikings.
Pittsburgh's defense as a whole has dealt with a disproportionate amount of injuries early in the season. The unit has slowly but surely been progressing in that regard, however, as Nick Herbig has played in each of the past two games after missing Week 1 while first-round pick Derrick Harmon made his debut vs. the New England Patriots in Week 3.
Porter Jr.'s potential return would provide a nice boost for the Steelers' secondary, especially while Darius Slay Jr. is a bit banged up with a leg injury, even if it shouldn't affect his availability for Week 4.
Brandin Echols stepped up in a big way in Porter Jr.'s absence against the Patriots, and the former could still maintain a sizable role against the Vikings if the latter isn't handed a full workload should he be active.
Elliott, on the other hand, would help stabilize a safety group that's been relying on Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers, the latter of whom turned in a strong performance against New England.
Tomlin also added that outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who sustained an ankle sprain in Week 2 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, has already been ruled out vs. Minnesota.
