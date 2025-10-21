Steelers Could Get Starting WR Back
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful that their lineup will receive a major boost for their upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. As they welcome Aaron Rodgers’ former franchise to Acrisure Stadium, one of their top wide receivers is eager to rejoin his teammates.
Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III has been out since suffering a shoulder injury during the team’s Week 4 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Four weeks later, the 26-year-old pass-catcher recently gave Steelers writer Chris Adamski an encouraging answer when asked about playing in Week 8.
“Hopefully,” Austin responded.
Tomlin Provides Austin Update
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also expressed optimism about the fourth-year receiver's chances of suiting up against the Packers during his weekly press conference, stating that he is scheduled to work during practice throughout the week and that the level of his participation will ultimately decide whether or not he's able to play.
Need for WR2 Greater Than Ever
The need for a wide receiver two in the Steelers’ offense is greater than ever. Number one option DK Metcalf commands the majority share of targets, but there is still a huge need to expand the offensive capabilities. Metcalf has been targeted over 30 times so far this season and has accumulated over 300 receiving yards and four touchdowns in six games. The next most targeted player is tight end Jonnu Smith, but there is no other pass-catcher on the team with more than 200 yards receiving on the season.
Austin is the best option to become that wide receiver two on the current roster. Through the first few games, he was certainly showing signs of gaining Rodgers’ trust. He accumulated 10 receptions on 17 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-sealing touchdown grab against the New England Patriots.
Trade Incoming?
Even with the possible return of Austin, the Steelers reportedly remain interested in adding to the position before the November 4th trade deadline. The team has been linked and rumored to nearly every possible wide receiver in the NFL, but the rumors continue flying. They say where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and the amount of smoke surrounding this topic is absurd.
Another solid receiver and the return of Austin would only help Rodgers and the passing offense, which is the biggest reason why the speculation continues. With limited time before the deadline, don’t expect the chatter to subside just because Austin is back on the field.
Of course, that possibility might be negated by a returning and healthy Austin, however. The Steelers have given him the chance to be the number two behind Metcalf all summer long and into the 2025 regular season. If he performs well enough, it could silence the team’s need for another weapon. He’ll get his first chance if he takes the field in Week 8 against the Packers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!