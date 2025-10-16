Steelers Get Promising Return Date for Calvin Austin
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their top wide receivers for a second straight game. Calvin Austin III, the team’s number two receiver to begin the season, suffered a shoulder injury during the Steelers’ Week 4 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He’s been out of action since, and he’s set to miss their Week 7 matchup against division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.
The absence isn’t a complete shock for the Steelers, but the door for his return was left open by head coach Mike Tomlin. However, team insider Gerry Dulac shared the update that Austin would miss a second consecutive game. The good news is that the organization expects to have their top wideout back for their next opponent, the Green Bay Packers.
“Calvin Austin III will miss his second game in a row (shoulder),” he stated via his X account. “But Steelers expecting him back for Green Bay game.”
Another Shot for Ke’Shawn Williams
With Austin missing another game, the Steelers are likely giving rookie Ke’Shawn Williams another shot with the 53-man roster. Williams looked explosive as a punt returner in his NFL debut, returning a kick for nearly 50 yards before an illegal blocking penalty was assessed and dragged the play back. He should get a second chance to do some damage on the special teams.
Perfect Timing
Austin’s potential return comes at the ideal time for the Steelers. If he does play against the Packers, it will allow the organization to play two games with their current roster before making any decisions before the trade deadline. This year’s deadline comes right after their Week 9 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, which means the team will have two chances to show what they do or don’t need to go on a long playoff run.
Part of that formula to the Super Bowl is making sure Austin is involved and healthy. While he is still not the best solution for the second receiver, having him as their third pass-catcher and punt returner is a dangerous possibility.
