Steelers Could Target Next Lamar Jackson
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have deemed filling their roster quarterback room as priority No. 2 this offseason, following the change and finalizing of their coaching staff. Right now, re-signing Justin Fields or Russell Wilson are the preference of Team President Art Rooney II, but the NFL Draft is an option - and has an intriguing name to watch.
During his end-of-season press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he felt he needed to have a poor record to land a franchise quarterback. In his response, he highlighted one of the AFC North’s best and possible three-time MVP, Lamar Jackson.
"Lamar [Jackson] wasn't taken at the top of the draft. [Jalen] Hurts wasn't taken in the first round. So, I don't know that I necessarily agree with the question," Tomlin responded.
For those who don't know by now, "Mr. Jackson" is highly respected by Tomlin.
"What makes him special. The plays that he makes outside the pocket. He's got 400-plus yards passing outside the pocket. He's got 9 touchdown passes outside the pocket, and that's No. 1 in the league. His quarterback rating is 123 when he's outside the pocket. And so not only do you have to rush this guy, but you better not let him escape downhill and via the run, and you better not let him escape out around the perimeter, because he's dangerous in both instances. There are a lot of mobile quarterbacks. All of them are a little bit different. There's a prescribed recipe in terms of dealing with each one in the pocket. That component of his, obviously, is really, really significant," Tomlin said prior to the Steelers versus Ravens game in Week 11.
The Steelers will try to keep either Fields or Wilson, and will view them as the starter in 2025. But it won’t rule out finding a back who can develop into a starter in the NFL Draft. This year, Pittsburgh may have a shot to find the next Lamar Jackson.
Alabama’s Jalen Milroe isn’t expected to be a high pick in the first round, but is expected to go first-round. The 22-year-old carries plenty of athleticism and untapped potential. Something Jackson had coming out. And scouts, media and fans are noticing.
“It’s been evident how he’s played this season," Milroe said with a smile after being compared to Jackson. "For someone that aspires to go to the NFL, just seeing as he takes his game to the next level each and every year, him being at the top of the league and him definitely being a top-five quarterback in the NFL, that’s inspiring for sure."
Drafting Milroe comes into play for the Steelers if they decide to keep Fields - and Fields decides to stay. Rooney made it known that having different styles of QB in the same room is counterproductive for the offense. So, this offseason, the plan is to have the same style of quarterback on the roster.
They’ve already got one athletic QB in Skylar Thompson.
"I think it's hard to manage a quarterback room with quarterbacks with such different styles. I think going into next year, I'd like to see us go in with a quarterback room that, whoever it is, you have two quarterbacks who can run the same system," Rooney said. "I look forward to that being something that we can build on and that Arthur can build on in his second year here."
Maybe Milroe doesn’t turn out to be Jackson. Maybe he does. And when the Steelers move onto priority two this offseason, they probably won’t rule out the possibility of adding Milroe.
