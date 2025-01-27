Three Former Steelers Starters Headed to Super Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have eight former players heading to Super Bowl LIX, including three starters. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will rematch in the big game once again, with Kansas City looking to three-peat and Philadelphia looking for revenge.
New Orleans will be filled with red and green during Super Bowl week, but there will be remembrences of black and gold. The list of eight players includes members on both rosters, and Pittsburgh's former first-round quarterback, who got to take the final kneel in the NFC Championship game for Philadelphia.
Kenny Pickett tops the list of former players who could win a ring this season. He, offensive linemen Fred Johnson and Le'Raven Clark, and punter Braden Mann are all headed to the championship game to represent the Eagles after spending time with the Steelers.
On the other sideline, JuJu Smith-Schuster looking to earn his second ring with the Chiefs. The first, came two years ago when the Chiefs beat the Eagles for the first time in the Super Bowl, beginning their two-year run.
Smith-Schuster is also joined by former Steelers starting cornerback Steven Nelson, who remains on the Chiefs practice squad and is hoping to earn his first Super Bowl ring.
Kansas City's roster also includes quarterback Chris Oladokun, who was drafted the same year as Pickett, and cornerback Darius Rush, who started the season on Pittsburgh's roster.
The Chiefs and Eagles will kickoff in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9 in a game that will crown several former Steelers champions of the 2024 season.
