Russell Wilson Answers Steelers Fans' Biggest Question
PITTSBURGH -- All season long, the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase, and really the entire NFL world, have wondered the same question - how did Russell Wilson get hurt? Everyone knew it was by pushing a sled during the conditioning test on the opening day of training camp, but no other details were given.
Did the calf just pop? Was Wilson pushing a sled he shouldn't have? Was it the trainer's fault or the quarterback's fault?
All season long, Wilson avoided giving any details, curving the question to begin talking about the here and now. What he can do to help the team in the moment, how unfortunate it was that it happened, and how bad he wanted to be on the field.
Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, everyone finally got an answer.
"We were just pushing this heavy sled as fast as we could, just doing this workout testing thing we were doing," Wilson said. "It was unfortunate."
Wilson missed most of training camp and six game into the regular season due to the calf injury. He continued to deal with the lingering effects throughout his time as the team's starter, all because of a Day 1 injury.
The injury also gave Justin Fields an opportunity to showcase himself for six weeks, and it now appears he's the running favorite to start for the team in 2025. Although, Wilson says he and the Steelers have had some contract discussions.
It's been the looming question of the season for the Steelers fanbase and anyone watching this team. But now, everyone has some details to what transpired on opening day of training camp.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!