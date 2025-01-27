Steelers Coaching Changes Are Coming
The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to make any changes on the coaching staff, but owner Art Rooney II ensured that they are coming.
Following a five-game losing streak and total collapse to close out what was once a season seemingly beaming with potential, Rooney told reporters on Monday that the staff around head coach Mike Tomlin will be altered in some fashion in the near future, though it's unlikely there will be any major shifts.
"I don't expect wholesale changes, but yea I think there are probably gonna be a couple changes."
The Steelers had one of the smallest staffs in the NFL this past year, but Rooney pushed back against the possibility of growing that number, stating that he doesn't believe it was a major factor in the team's downfall.
"I just don't see that holding us back," Rooney said. "I don't think that's our problem."
After backing Tomlin by saying that they still, "feel good about him being a leader," as an organization, and also considering Rooney implied that there won't be any massive changes among the staff, any potential differences in 2025 are likely to be on a more micro level.
It's hard to imagine offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who netted interviews for the head coaching jobs with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, going anywhere after the unit improved from its 2023 marks during his first year on the job.
The same goes for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who remains under contract while Tomlin essentially oversees the entire process on that side of the ball.
There may be some turnover among the Steelers' position coaches, though the team has yet to announce anything on that front as they appear to still be sorting through their options.
Pittsburgh, for the most part, is prioritizing continuity as it looks to right the ship heading into 2025.
